Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash praised the togetherness of a new-look team as they claimed a second impressive scalp in five days of National League North action.

The city side won 2-1 at Southport on Saturday to follow a fine 3-1 win at home to Alfreton last midweek. They will move six points clear of the relegation zone if they can complete a hat-trick of wins at Darlington on Tuesday (November 12, 7.45pm).

Elliot Putman and Dan Jarvis scored the goals for Sports with the latter's arriving after they had been reduced to 10 men by a red card for on-loan Barnsley player Bayley McCann. McCann was harshly treated according to Gash, but he can play on Tuesday as suspensions as this level don’t kick in for seven days.

Bayley McCann. Photo Darren Wiles.

"We delivered a very professional performance,” Gash enthused. “And we deserved to win. The whole team was excellent. They really came together and took on board that you can gain a vital percentage if you work hard and get the basics right. We were very well organised against a very good side. They didn’t create much, although Peter Crook typically made a great save when it was needed.

"It’s a shame for Bayley who had been playing very well again. He delivered a superb free kick for Elliot’s goal and the partnership between the two on the left hand side has been very impressive given Bayley’s only been here for a couple of games and Elliot is playing out of position. We brought Elliot to the club as left wing-back, but injuries have left him playing on the left of three centre-backs and he's barely put a foot wrong.

“We needed the second goal and Dan Jarvis got in front of his man to get on the end of Elliot’s cross to give us a cushion. They scored very late with a big deflection and we inevitably came under pressure when seven added minutes became nine, but we saw it through.

"It’s a long trip for us to take on after working on Tuesday, but we are going up there with confidence and hopefully we can get some more daylight between us and the bottom four.”

Southport boss Jim Bentley praised the Sports team. He said: “Congratulations to Peterborough. It was a frustrating afternoon for us because we didn’t play as well as we have been doing, but they made a long trip and played with lots of energy so fair play to them.”

Sports are still looking to recruit new players. They have a break from National League action next Saturday (November 16) when they host National League South side Chelmsford in the second round of the FA Trophy. McCann will be suspended from that game.