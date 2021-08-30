Peterborough Sports boss praises his ‘gutsy’ players after a perfect season continued at Rushden & Diamonds

Jimmy Dean.

Having beaten Stourbridge 8-4 in a crazy game on Saturday, Sports followed it up with a bank holiday derby success at AFC Rushden & Diamonds to make it five wins out of five.

The only goal of the game came in the first half when Maniche Sani headed home a pinpoint cross from the left, but Sports were forced to dig in for long spells as the hosts pushed hard for an equaliser.

But Dean’s team saw things out to round off a superb August in fine style.

They boast the only 100 per cent record in the division and hold a two-point advantage at the top but the manager admitted this win gave him even more satisfaction than Saturday’s goal-fest.

“There wasn’t a lot in the game,” Dean said. “I thought it was a real gutsy one from us. We let in four on Saturday and there were people questioning us for it. I watched the goals back and I am glad I did because we put things right. Defensively, it was a great reaction.

“We have had to make four or five changes because of injuries and we had players playing out of position.

“We won 8-4 against a title contender on Saturday, but this one means a lot more and not because it was Diamonds. They are a good club with honest people. I am just delighted with the way we stuck at it.”

Dean also reserved special praise for goalscorer Sani, adding: “We talked about picking up second balls and we have had a set-piece and then we have got a brilliant ball in from the second phase and Mani has taken it very well.

“I am pleased for him. He came on on Saturday but before that he hadn’t played since the first week of pre-season and we had an eight-week pre-season. Credit to him.