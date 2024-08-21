Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash praised his players for a ‘gritty’ display as they claimed a first National League North point of the season at Hereford United on Tuesday.

A strike from Dion Sembie-Ferris capped a strong second-half showing for the city side who had performed sloppily before the break to fall behind against unbeaten opposition at Edgar Street.

But there is no time to rest on their laurels. Two full-time clubs provide the opposition for Sports over the Bank Holiday weekend with fourth-placed Buxton visiting PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm) before Gash takes his side to his old club King’s Lynn Town on Monday (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Jarvis played well for Sports at Hereford United. Photo Charles Waugh.

Buxton have won all three of their league games so far after switching to full-time football in the summer. Lynn have won two of their first three fixtures.

"They are obviously tough games,” Gash said. “But we have been very competitive in our first three games and we were worth our point at Hereford. It’s a tough game on a Tuesday night, but we were very gritty and then played very well in the second-half. We had to tell the boys at half-time to get the ball behind their defence because we have the pace to exploit any team or to get it up to Mark Jones and play off him.

"We like to play, but in the first-half we were a bit sloppy and got caught out a couple of times. And fair play to the players for listening and taking the instructions on board. It’s easier to see what’s working from the sidelines some times. It won’t always work, but this time it did and we caused them no end of problems after the break. They went deeper and deeper and eventually we got the goal we deserved.

"Dion, Dan Jarvis and Will Van Lier, when he came on, all did very well and we looked dangerous. A point at Hereford is never a bad result and it’s form and confidence to take into games against strong teams.”