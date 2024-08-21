Peterborough Sports boss pleased with 'gritty' display ahead of two tough Bank Holiday weekend matches
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A strike from Dion Sembie-Ferris capped a strong second-half showing for the city side who had performed sloppily before the break to fall behind against unbeaten opposition at Edgar Street.
But there is no time to rest on their laurels. Two full-time clubs provide the opposition for Sports over the Bank Holiday weekend with fourth-placed Buxton visiting PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm) before Gash takes his side to his old club King’s Lynn Town on Monday (3pm).
Buxton have won all three of their league games so far after switching to full-time football in the summer. Lynn have won two of their first three fixtures.
"They are obviously tough games,” Gash said. “But we have been very competitive in our first three games and we were worth our point at Hereford. It’s a tough game on a Tuesday night, but we were very gritty and then played very well in the second-half. We had to tell the boys at half-time to get the ball behind their defence because we have the pace to exploit any team or to get it up to Mark Jones and play off him.
"We like to play, but in the first-half we were a bit sloppy and got caught out a couple of times. And fair play to the players for listening and taking the instructions on board. It’s easier to see what’s working from the sidelines some times. It won’t always work, but this time it did and we caused them no end of problems after the break. They went deeper and deeper and eventually we got the goal we deserved.
"Dion, Dan Jarvis and Will Van Lier, when he came on, all did very well and we looked dangerous. A point at Hereford is never a bad result and it’s form and confidence to take into games against strong teams.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.