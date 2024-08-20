Aaron Chapman when playing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough Sports are off the mark in National League North at the third attempt.

Sports drew 1-1 at Hereford United on Tuesday to claim their first point and their first goal of the campaign after two 1-0 defeats.

Sports are now 19th in the table ahead of two games in three days over the August Bank Holiday weekend, starting with a home clash with a Buxton side who have won all three league matches so far this season at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side will at least go into the contest in good spirits after battling back to claim a point at the home of unbeaten Hereford.

Club legend Dion Sembie-Ferris saved the day for Sports with a 61st minute equaliser. Sembie-Ferris struck at the far post after a deep cross from a corner had been misjudged by former Peterborough United ‘keeper Aaron Chapman.

It was no more than Sports deserved for a spirited second-half display after they’d taken the half-time interval a goal down.

Hereford had taken the lead from a 23rd minute corner which was converted by Montel Gibson. All three goals conceded by Sports this season have come from set pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side almost won the game in the final moments when substitute Preston Bitemo struck the base of the post with a ferocious strike.

Goalkeeper Peter Crook made a couple of fine saves in the early stages which were dominated by Hereford and he again impressed with a terrific close-range stop 20 minutes from time..

Kaine Felix shot just wide from Sports’ best opportunity of the first-half. Sembie-Ferris almost grabbed a 74th minute winner, but his shot was blocked. Two minutes earlier the winger had teed up Dan Jarvis, but he shot into the side netting.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fox (sub Fryatt, 58 mins), Gash, Camara, Lawlor (sub Van Lier, 46 mins), Gallagher, Jarvis (sub Goodman, 91 mins), Felix, Sembie-Ferris, Jones. Unused subs: Tootle, Alban-Jones.

Attendance: 2,557.