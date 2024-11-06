Michael Gyasi with the match ball after his hat-trick for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Kaine Felix (right) earned rave reviews for his performance as well. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash praised his players for shrugging off the loss of two big names to claim a notable National League North win on Tuesday.

Sports sold club stalwarts Dion Sembie-Ferris and Dan Lawlor to lower level Spalding United on the day of the game, but responded with a come-from-behind 3-1 win at PIMS Park, courtesy of a remarkable rapid hat-trick from substitute Michael Gyasi late in the game. Gash believes the result was a just reward for the effort and spirit of a new-look side that included two starting debutants in Port Vale centre-back Ben Lomax and former Peterborough United youth team forward Tyler Winters.

The win kept Sports above the relegation zone by one place and three points ahead of two long away trips to Southport (Saturday) and Darlington (Tuesday, November 12). The city club are still trying to add bodies to the squad, but Gash defended the decision to let Sembie-Ferris and Lawlor leave. Spalding paid a fee for their services.

Bayley McCann enjoyed an excellent home debut for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Photo Darren Wiles

"Things have been rumbling on in the background for a few weeks,” Gash admitted. “Dan came to us six weeks ago having heard of Spalding’s interest and said he wanted to talk to them. We said ‘no’ as we were low on numbers, but he said he wanted to listen to what they had to say and we made a different decision a couple of weeks ago even though our injury issues had got worse.

"Dion was very open with us a couple of weeks ago which we appreciated. He wanted to join Spalding and an unhappy Dion would not be good for him or us so we believe we have made the right decisions for the club. We get some fans might be disappointed as Dan and Dion have been outstanding for this club for a long time, but this is football and players often move on. We desperately needed bodies and we got a fee for them, and we are still actively trying to get players in.

"The reaction of the players last night to what had gone on was very positive. They were on the front for the entire game. We were playing a big physical side who often run over teams at this level, but we didn’t let them do that to us. You don’t have to be big and strong to go toe-to-toe with physical players, you just have to let them know you are there by giving them no time on the ball. We did that.

"Kaine Felix epitomised our performance. He didn’t stop running, working and putting defenders under pressure and he deserved his two assists. The debutants also did well. It took a little while for Ben Lomax to get used to the speed of the game, but he put in a very composed performance, while Tyler Winters also did well in his first game at this level until he got tired.

"That’s why we decided to send Micky (Gyasi) on. He’s lively and he can hold the ball up and the goals will do him so much good. It was a great night for him and for all of us. Bayley McCann was brilliant again and the whole team can be very proud of what they produced.”

Sports also gave a late debut as a substitute to winger Max Booth who has signed on non-contract terms from Stanway Pegasus.