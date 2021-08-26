Peterborough Sports boss looking forward to the next 200 games in charge, starting with a tough Bank Holiday schedule

Jimmy Dean celebrates with Dion Sembie-Ferris. Photo: James Richardson.

Three titles, three promotions and eight trophies suggests Sports would be mad to let Dean go, especially as he and the club don’t appear anywhere near to finishing their journey up the football ladder.

Dean and Sports celebrated the milestone in style with a 3-0 win at Biggleswade Town which kept them top of the Southern Premier Central Division with a perfect nine points from three matches.

Next up for Sports are two mouth-watering games in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend at home to Stourbridge on Saturday (August 28, 3pm) and AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm starts).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maniche Sani should return for Peterborough Sports over the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports have won a staggering 138 matches and lost just 36 of Dean’s matches in charge, an impressive win percentage of 69% over six seasons, two of which were interrupted and then abandoned because of Covid.

“I never thought it would go this well,” Dean said. “I doubt anyone did, but we have never got ahead of ourselves. We just meet the next challenge and do as well as we can.

“I’ve learnt stuff in every season and especially in the one season we struggled - our first as a step four club (Sports suffered 22 defeats that season). It’s frustrating we didn’t get the chance to see how our first season as a step three club would finish as we were top of the league with 33 games played.”

Dan Jarvis, Jordan Nicholson and Josh McCammon scored the Sports goals at Biggleswade.

“We were very good,” Dean added. “We controlled the game from start to finish, but we will need to step up again this weekend with two games in three days against big clubs with big support. It’s a different environment for us compared the rest of the season so far, but I have no doubt we will cope.

“Stourbridge have started slowly, but they won’t struggle for long, not with the players they have.

“And Rushden had a good win against Coalville last weekend so they will be a tough test as well.”