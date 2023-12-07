​Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash knows a thing or two about knockout competition giant-killings.

Michael Gash celebrates KIdderminster's win at Posh in the FA Cup in 2014. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Gash scored with a typical thumping header when non-league Kidderminster Harriers won 3-2 at Posh in a third round FA Cup replay in January, 2014. The first game had been drawn 0-0 at Aggborough.

That was a League One Posh team managed by Darren Ferguson and boasting Britt Assombalonga and Grant McCann among other star names which shows what can be done with the right attitude and approach.

It’s the message Gash will spell out to his players ahead of their third round FA Trophy clash at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

The National League Daggers play in the division above Sports, but they are not having the best of seasons. Saturday’s hosts are 17th going into a game against in-form visitors.

"I’ve been involved in a couple of shock results, but winning at Peterborough was the biggest one,” Gash recalled.

“It was my home town club and we knew we would play Sunderland away if we won.

"It just shows what can happen in football. You’ve always got a chance no matter who you are playing.

"We played well on the night against a very good side and we pulled off a great win.

"Obviously Dagenham away will be very tough for us, but we go there in good form and knowing we have the attacking quality to hurt them as long as we stay in the game.

"Obviously the league is our priority, but Saturday is still a big game for us. It’s a competition we want to go far in and there are some big clubs at National League level we could end up playing.

"There are financial benefits to the club as well so there’s plenty to play for. We’ve had a week off so we will be fresh and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Sports will be without striker Mark Jones who is suspended, but forwards Kaine Felix and Jordan Nicholson could be available after recent injury lay-offs.

Sports were frustrated at having to postpone last Saturday’s scheduled National League North game with Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park.

The city side have rearranged a trip to next-to-bottom club Gloucester City on Tuesday (December 12).

Sports slipped a place to 18th by not playing, but remain three points clear of the drop zone.

"Tuesday is an important game for us as well,” Gash added. “We want to get clear of the bottom four as soon as we can. The middle of the table is so tight a couple of wins can make a huge difference.

"it was frustrating not being able to play on Saturday, but the club had to make an early decision because if we left it late and then it was called off we would have been liable for all the expenses of Farsley and the match officials.

"The pitch was frozen on Friday when the call was made so it was probably the right decision even though we wanted to play because we’ve been in good form.