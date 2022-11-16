Josh McCammon scored the winner for Sports at Hereford. Photo: James Richardson.

Josh McCammon’s goal secured just the side's third away win of the season at Edgar Street and moved Sports up to ninth in the table, level on 27 points with Chorley in the final play-off place. The victory came in front of a large home crowd of 1664.

Sports have though played a game more than the Lancashire side.

McCammon did well to charge the home goalkeeper and get the goal that Sports richly deserved with 20 minutes to go.

Jimmy Dean’s side enjoyed the impressive playing surface and their football was too much for the hosts to handle at times.

Sports had several good opportunities before they eventually scored but boss Dean was happy to get the result that Sports have now put together a four-game unbeaten run- including two wins- after a run of give games without a goal.

Dean said: “It was an outstanding performance. It was up there with when we won 3-0 at Southport- another ex-Football League side ironically- and it is our best result of the season

“We outplayed them and were completely the better team. Crooky has only had one decent save to make. We’ve had three of four moments in behind and we should score more than we did.

“The only disappointment was that we didn’t score the quality of goals we could have considering the chances we created and the quality of football we did play. The result didn’t quite do us justice but they all count and Macca has done so well to make the goal happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, Sports take a break from league action as they host National League South strugglers Cheshunt in the FA Trophy second round on Saturday (November 19).