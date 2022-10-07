Ryan Fryatt heads in for Peterborough Sports against Hemel Hempstead in their last match.

Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean has complete faith in his squad that they can cover for the injured Jordan Nicholson but has insisted there are no easy games in the National League North as Sports prepare to host second-bottom AFC Telford United.

Telford have scored just seven goals in their opening 11 league matches and have taken seven points in that time. They have only won once all season and that was on the opening day at home to Chorley. They did, however, come from 2-0 down last time out to snatch a draw against sixth-placed Leamington.

Sports could be reunited with Kobe Chong, who had a brief loan spell at the club last season when he was in the Posh academy. He was released in the summer before signing for Telford.

Dean has refused to take the visitors lightly, he said: “It’s a tough game, they’ve had a good result away at Leamington on Saturday- a 2-2 draw.

"There are no easy games, they’ve got their star attacker back now (Brendon Daniels) and he scored twice at Leamington, a side above us in the league. That shows how hard it’s going to be. All we’ve got to do is worry about ourselves, get our belief right and go and have a go.”

Sports, who sit in 12th, are about to start a run of four straight homes games, including visits from Telford, Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup, Chorley and Curzon Ashton in the league.

Ky Marsh-Brown appears to be finding his rhythm in the side after scoring twice against Hemel Hempstead in the FA Cup last week. He will be looked towards to continue that goalscoring to cover for the forward, who broke his leg in the FA Cup tie against Redditch last month.

Dean has backed Marsh-Brown and the rest of his squad to do just that.

He added: “When you get these problems, you have to find solutions- that’s what I’m paid for. He’s a big loss for us; he was the top scorer in the league when he got injured- without that injury, I think we’d have got right in those play-offs.

“There’s a couple of things we can do differently to help cover Jordan being away. No one player can solve the problem of Jordan Nicholson not being there but there are a couple of players we have that can and will step up with a bit of time over the next few weeks.

“We may have to change what we do a little but that’s part of the challenge.

"It’s nice that we played at home on Saturday, we’re home this Saturday, we’re home in the cup and we’re home in the two after that. It’s all set up nicely for us. What a fantastic to be involved with Peterborough Sports.”

