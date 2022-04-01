Peterborough Sports boss is sick of the ‘injury Gods’ who keep sticking the boot into his team, Stamford AFC could confirm play-off place on Saturday, big Friday night game for Whittlesey Athletic at Feldale Field

Injured Peterborough Sports star Michael Gash

Fourth-placed Sports have two tricky games at Royston on Saturday (April 2) and third-placed Rushall Olympic on Tuesday (April 5) and could be without Dean’s first-choice forward line for both matches after winger Dion Sembie-Ferris again limped out of a game. The game against Rushall could welle be a dress rehearsal for the play-offs.

Sports, who played well in beating St Ives 2-0 at the Bee Arena last weekend, drew at home to lowly Bromsgrove Sporting in midweek after leading 2-0 at the break. That kept them a point behind Rushall.

Dean said: “I was distraught when I woke up on Wednesday morning. They probably deserved the point in the end, but the game should have been dead long before then.

“Jordan Macleod, Mark Jones and Josh Moreman have all had big chances to score and it gave me nightmares.

“It’s an opportunity missed and I’m really annoyed because we played really well on Saturday. I really enjoyed watching the performance as we got the wing backs going and I saw everything I associate with my teams.

“But now I’ve got Michael Gash, Maniche Sani, Jordan Nicholson and Dion Sembie-Ferris all out and that’s the forward line we went into the season with.

“It feels like we are getting kicked over and over again. We are really struggling to build any momentum that comes from playing a settled team every week.”

Stamford AFC could well confirm their play-off place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division play-offs at strugglers Daventry tomorrow, but they are bot yet ready to give up on the title. They have six points to make up and three teams to overtake with just five games to go. Yaxley host mid-table Bedworth (3pm).

Whittlesey Athletic really need to beat Huntingdon Town at Feldale Field tonight (Friday, 7.45pm) to get their Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-off push back on track. They are five points off the play-offs, but with two games in hand on the team they need to overhaul, Framlingham.

Peterborough North End host Diss Town in a mid-table clash at the Bee Arena tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm).

WEEKEND FIXTURES Friday, April 1

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One: Whittlesey Athletic v Huntingdon.

Saturday, April 2

SOUTHERN League

Premier Division Central: Royston Town v Peterborough Sports.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Belper v Wisbech, Daventry v Stamford, Spalding v Coleshill, Yaxley v Bedworth.

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Gresley, Holbeach v Anstey Nomads.

Division One: Birstall v Blackstones, Bourne v Belper.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: March v Norwich Utd.