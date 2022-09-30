Peterborough Sports boss is expecting a close encounter in the FA Cup

Sports defender Connor Johnson (blue) will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie with Hemel Hempstead. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports are 12th in the National League North, while Hemel are 16th in National League South.

The North section would normally be considered the stronger league, but Dean is wary of a team who have picked up in recent weeks after a slow start to the campaign.

It’s a third qualifying round tie at the Bee Arena (3pm) so both teams are just two wins away from the draw for the first round proper alongside Peterborough United.

"There shouldn’t be a lot between the teams,” Dean said. “It’s a real 50-50 match as far I’m concerned although we do have one big advantage and that’s playing at home.

"Hopefully that will make the difference and we can get a bit closer to the first round.

"Hemel have had some good results lately though and beat the team who were third on Tuesday so they’re in decent form.”

Sports have never reached the first round of the FA Cup having fallen at the final qualifying hurdle twice in recent seasons.

They won’t be helped on Saturday by an injury list that includes top scorer Jordan Nicholson (broken leg) and three right-backs!

Isaiah Bazeley, Kayden Williams-Lowe and Dan Jarvis are the full-backs on the injury list, although Dean hopes either Bazeley or Wiliams-Lowe could be back on Saturday.

Jarvis was recently sent on loan to Bedford with recall clause, but picked up an injury that could keep him on the sidelines throughout October.

"I do feel we are not getting much luck lately," Dean added. “Certainly in terms of injuries. We’ve lost Jordan Nicholson for months and we had to play midfielder Connor Kennedy at right-back at Alfreton on Tuesday.”