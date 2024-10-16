Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash shrugged off the disappointment of a heartbreaking FA Cup exit to applaud to his spirited and committed players.

Sports were within a penalty shootout of reaching the first round proper for the first time, and a home tie against League Two side Accrington Stanley, on Tuesday. Instead National League North rivals Rushall Olympic beat the city side 5-4 on spot-kicks with Sports midfielder Dan Jarvis the only player to fail from 12 yards. Olympic will now compete in the first round for the first time in their history.

Sports had dominated a feisty match which a saw a player from both sides sent off. Sports striker Michael Gyasi was dismissed after following an alleged dive with a delay of the re-start offence before the numbers were evened up 10 minutes from the end of extra time, but neither side could break the 0-0 deadlock in front of crowd just short of 700.

Sports joint-manager Michael Gash applauds the fans after his side's FA Cup exit. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sports need to pick themselves up quickly as they host bottom four side Marine in a National League North fixture on Saturday (3pm).

"We were hurting last night and the boys are probably still hurting now,” Gash admitted. “But they have no need to blame themselves. To a man they gave everything over two ties. The attitude, the workrate, the spirit and the commitment were all first-class, but we just couldn’t score a goal in a game we dominated. Even playing with 10 men for 40 minutes we were comfortable. The lads were outstanding in that spell.

"Michael Gyasi was a little unlucky. His first booking could easily have been a penalty instead, and for his second booking he was just penalised for handball and kicked the ball six yards to where the referee was standing, but we know what referees have been told to do this season and it was a turning point in the game as we naturally created less with 10 men. Of course it's anyone’s game when it goes to penalties. I suspect Dan Jarvis is still feeling it today, but he has no reason to. I’ve been in his position before and it’s not nice, but it can happen to anyone.

"It was great to see so many people at the game. The atmosphere was fantastic and I would hope some of the extra fans that turned up saw enough in a side prepared to fight, and who performed so well, to want to come back.

Dan Jarvis (orange) in action for Sports against Rushall Olympic in the FA Cup. Photo Darren Wiles.

"Of course it was frustrating and so very disappointing, but we have to put that match to one side and concentrate on what’s in front of us. We have a massive match this Saturday as staying in the division is always our priority. We will pick the lads up and be ready to go again.”

Centre-forward Mark Jones is doubtful for Saturday and others will have their fitness checked after a gruelling 120 minutes last night.