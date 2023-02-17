Mark Jones (blue, right) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side’s home ground is far from the plush stadium tomorrow’s visitors occupy, although they did ‘rough it’ to claim a 0-0 draw at Kettering Town on Saturday.

"We couldn’t have a tougher game on Saturday against a team who are flying," Gash admitted. “But coming to the Bee Arena will be different to anything else they have experienced so we certainly have a chance!

"We lost to a late goal at their place when we should have won the game, but they have improved a lot since then so we will have to be at our best to get anything.”

Sports are set to take on Fylde at the Bee Arena without player boss Gash and fellow centre-forward Mark Jones who are injured. They have signed Posh Under 21 wideman Johnson Gyamfi on loan.

Gyamfi was on loan at Sports’ divisional rivals Boston United earlier this season.

Sports are also trying to bring in a central striker before they take on Fylde.

Sports moved up to 13th after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at lowly Blyth Spartans last Saturday, and stayed in that position after the midweek fixtures.