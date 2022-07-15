Peterborough Sports boss happy with form ahead of first home game

Mark Jones scored for Peterborough Sports at Bedford. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports followed a 1-0 win at a modest Hecham side with a 1-1 draw at lower level Bedford Town on Tuesday.

Mark Jones equalised for Sports at Bedford after an own goal had given the home side the lead. Bedford won promotion into the Southern League division Sports left last season.

Sports play their first home game of the summer against National South League side Concord Rangers at the Bee Arena on Saturday (3pm) and then travel to another team from that division, Braintree on Tuesday (July 19).

"Take away the result at Bedford and it was a good night as the performance was really good,” Dean insisted. “We were very good going forward. Bedford are a very good side, but we looked a division above them which is where we should be I guess.

"We had seven or eight players missing, but we still played to a good level. I was very pleased with the display apart from not scoring the goals our dominance deserved. We created a lot of chances.