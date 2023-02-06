Jordan Crawford (blue) during his debut for Peterborough Sports against Brackley. Photo: David Lowndes.

​A deserved 2-0 success over promotion-chasing Brackley Town, who were defending a 17-game unbeaten run, at the Bee Arena on Saturday delivered the first three-point haul of the Gash era.

Second-half goals from Maniche Sani and debutant Jordan Crawford sealed victory in a game that featured 86 minutes from Gash himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He led from the front and he enjoyed what he saw.

"We were outstanding from one to 11,” Gash enthused. “In fact make that one to 14 as the substitutes more than played their part as well.

"I was expecting a tougher game against a top side, but we made it easier by the way we performed.

"We were in their faces from the start. We knew their threats and we nullified them. It’s right up there with the best performances we’ve delivered this season.

"I can’t praise the lads enough for the effort and commitment they have given to me and the club in my first three games, but there has also been some good quality.

"All parts of our game were in good order. We dictated in midfield and I’ve always said if you do that you will usually win the game.”

Gash was delighted with the impact of Crawford who stepped impressively into the boots of departed star Dion Sembie-Ferris.

Crawford moved to Sports from divisional rivals Boston United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan hadn’t done a thing since Boxing Day,” Gash added. “And he was blowing hard after 20 minutes, but he got his second wind and played really well.

"He’s a player I like. He’s energetic and very versatile. We will use him out wide, but he could play centrally and live on the shoulder of defenders.

"He took his goal really well. It was a great finish.”

Sports are still trying to take advantage of the lifting of a transfer embargo by signing new players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad