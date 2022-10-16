Nathan Fox on the ball for Peterborough Sports against Curzon Ashton. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports went down 1-0 at home to fellow National League North side Curzon Ashton with the game settled by a penalty just before the hour mark from Joshua Hancock.

Dean had no quarrel with the award of the decisive spot-kick, but he was irritated by the moment of recklessness from Isaiah Bazeley in committing the foul.

Dean also took umbrage with the decision not to award his side a first-half penalty for handball, other refereeing matters, the performance from his side and the tactics of the opposition,

"We didn’t turn up,” Dean admitted. “We didn’t play well, but the game was very scrappy throughout as they just came to slow things down, spoil and throw themselves onto the floor at every opportunity.

"Good luck to them as it worked, but they came for a draw and ended up winning which is very frustrating.

"Their penalty came as a result of a rash decision from our player, but we were denied a blatant penalty for handball in the first-half. The team didn’t play well and the referee was poor as well. I swear at one point he was going to book a Curzon player for diving, realised he’d already booked him and so put his card away.

“It was always boing to take a moment of madness or an act of brilliance to settle the match and unfortunately for us it was the former.

"We huffed and puffed after falling behind and threw a few balls into the penalty area, but we didn’t create anything.

"It’s a disappointing day for us as this was the best chance we’ve had to get to the first round proper, but we will be back.”

It’s the third time in the last four seasons Sports have fallen at the fourth qualifying stage of the FA Cup.