Mark Jones (blue) of Peterborough Sports challenges the Buxton defence at a corner. Photo: James Richardson.

His club’s historic first game at step two level had finished 1-1 with an ambitious Buxton team at the Bee Arena. It wasn’t the result Sports wanted, but after playing almost the entire second-half with 10 men it was far from a poor outcome. Ultimately the boss decided it was a decent scoreline.

Sports had been disrupted prior to the game with the sudden departure of high-profile summer signing Kaine Felix to Darlington before he’d even played a competitive game for his hometown club. Felix scored on his debut for Darlington on Saturday.

Dean also handed a debut to former Posh midfielder Kyle Barker after less than a week at the club. Barker was the man to suffer a red card after picking up a second caution soom after the interval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Kennedy (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Buxton. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports had taken the lead through a Dan Jarvis penalty before Buxton equalised four minutes before the break.

"It wasn’t working out with Kaine so we agreed to release him,” Dean added. “It’s disappointing, but he hadn’t shown us anything. We had a conversation after the game against Posh and agreed he could go. We circulated his name and clubs were straight in for him.

"Kyle played a couple of pre-season friendlies for Dundee, but approached us and I know people at Posh still think highly of him so I was happy to take him on.

"I wouldn’t normally throw new players straight into the team and he was a little unlucky to be sent off on Saturday as his first yellow card seemed very harsh.”

"We were forced to sit 20 yards deeper after Kyle’s dismissal. Obviously they had a lot of the ball, but it wasn’t as though we were desperately hanging on. I was still glad to hear the final whistle though and on reflection it has to go down as a good point in the circumstances.

"To be honest they were better than us when we had 11 players, but there were only small margins in the game. They weren’t exactly battering us.

"We were naturally nervous and we didn’t play our football. When we did get it down and pass we looked good, but we didn’t do it often enough.

"The commitment was there as always and helped us dig in.

"It was a good game to get out of the way. We’re here now and we’ve started by picking up a point against a very good side with a top non-league manager (former Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio). They were dangerous from set-pieces, but we dealt with them pretty well.

"After the game I wasn’t sure whether to celebrate or drown my sorrows, but it was encouraging overall.

"However we know we can be better and we will have to be better.”