Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash had plenty to celebrate at Chester. Photo: James Richardson.

​Sports won 1-0 at Chester to move up to 14th in the National League North, but more importantly extended the gap to the relegation zone to nine points.

It was an even more impressive display considering the city side had thrown away a 3-0 lead midway through the second-half to draw 3-3 at Spennymoor a few days earlier.

It was chairman Grant Biddle who came out with the ‘best win in club history line’, but joint-manager Michael Gash is already looking forward. Sports host Leamington at the Bee Arena on Saturday (3pm).

"It was a briliant result and a brilliant performance,” Gash admitted. “But we are straight into three massive games against teams who are below us in the table.

"We can’t afford to relax. We are not accepting we are safe just yet. It can be easy to get up for a game at Chester, a big club for our level, in front of a big crowd, but we need the same level of application and commitment against Leamington.

"Given the disappointment of Spennymoor, which felt more like a defeat than a draw, to go on another long trip for a midweek game and get a result like we did was a superb effort from everyone.

"And we deserved to win. Chester had a lot of the ball, but didn’t really create a good scoring chance as we were so solid in our shape.

"The back four and goalkeeper were very strong and disciplined.

"Before the Spennymoor game we’d probably have accepted a point, but to be 3-0 up at half-time and still 3-0 up with 25 minutes to go, and then not win was very frustrating.

"We tried to take the positives out of what was still a decent performance into the Chester game and it paid off.

"We have some great characters and a great togetherness which has been obvious all season.”

Striker Mark Jones won’t be available on Saturday because of injury, but full-back Kayden Williams-Lowe should return to the squad.