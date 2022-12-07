Peterborough Sports boss Dean blames basic errors for Scarborough defeat

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson.

Manager Jimmy Dean was unhappy his players made basic errors for both Scarborough Athletic goals in a 2-1 reverse at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

"The players need to take on board better the match analysis they receive,” Dean said. “This was a 50-50 game which could have gone either way, but on this occasion it went against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got done by a header at a set-piece that we should have defended better and then Dan Lawlor’s committed himself to a tackle, missed it and they’ve scored again. He should have taken a caution for the team.

"That came soon after we equalised and we had spoken about tightening up and making sure we didn’t concede again.

"We played well though. We wanted to play more than they did. They hit long balls and tried to take advantage of physical mismatches.

"They are a lovely club though with fans who really got behind their team. It’s just a shame we left with nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad