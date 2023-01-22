Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports travelled overnight for the fixture after receiving assurances from the home club they expected the match to go ahead despite week-long freezing temperatures.

But at 10.30am the match referee inspected the playing surface and called the match off leaving Sports close to £2k out of pocket.

"There needs to be a common sense approach to these situations,” Dean said.

"We were dubious about the game being played based on the temperatures we were seeing all week, but we had an e-mail from Chester saying the game was expected to go ahead so we travelled up there on Friday.

"I understand their point of view in wanting to play as the crowd would be bigger on a Saturday, but they need to understand our point of view. The league allows games at this level to be called off on a Friday.

"We are now about £1800 out of pocket with diesel and accomodation costs and the players will have to take another afternoon off work to get up there on a Tuesday night.

"It was very frustrating, but not that surprising.”

Chester appear to have been caught out by the weather conditions. A club statement read: “Whilst pitch covers were in place from yesterday (Friday) afternoon, overnight temperatures fell lower than forecast, resulting in a heavy ground frost and large areas of concern.

“Given our opponents had travelled on Friday afternoon, we were in regular contact with them and the match referee. An inspection was arranged for 10.30am when the pitch was deemed unplayable and with no prospect of temperatures improving sufficiently for the surface to thaw, the match was postponed.”

Only four National League North fixtures took place and Sports remain 11th in the table, three points off a play-off place and 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

