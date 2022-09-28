Peterborough Sports boss bemoans a lack of luck for his side

Dion Sembie-Ferris (blue). Photo: James Richardson.

A 2-2 draw at Alfreton on Tuesday left Sports with a creditable 14 points from their opening 10 matches. They sit a respectable 12th in the table.

It was almost so much better as Sports overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to take the lead 2-1 with three minutes to go when Dan Lawlor’s penalty added to an equaliser from centre-back Ryan Fryatt.

But the hosts levelled from an injury time set-piece – there was a suspicion of handball – before Dion Sembie-Ferris missed a great chance to seal three points in the last act of an entertaining contest.

"Dion really should have scored,” Dean moaned. “He only had to make a half decent connection, but he went for power, misdirected it and the goalie flew across the goal to make a save.

"The draw was a fair result though. They led for a lot of the game and although it was disappointing to take the lead so late and not win, they deserved a point.

"The way they played made life difficult for us. They were very direct and closed the spaces down as quickly as possible.

"We played better in defeat at Darlington on Saturday, but the lads stuck at it and it continued a decent start the season.

"I do feel we are not getting much luck lately, certainly in terms of injuries. We lost Jordan Nicholson to a broken leg and last night we had three right-backs missing.”

Isaiah Bazeley, Kayden Williams-Lowe and Dan Jarvis are the right-backs on the injury list, although Dean hopes either Bazeley or Wiliams-Lowe could be back for Saturday’s third qualifying round FA Cup tie at home to Hemel Hempstead.