Peterborough Sports beaten for the first time, but boss still happy with a 'great' start to the season

Dion Sembie-Ferris has started the season in great form for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side sit in the top half of the table even though they deservedly lost 3-1 loss at Gloucester City.

It means Sports have a very satisfactory four points from their opening three games ahead of another mouthwatering clash at home to former Football League club Chester City on Saturday (Bee Arena, 3pm).

“Gloucester were better than us,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean admitted. “We lacked the sharpness we had at Southport on Saturday, but there were reasons for that as nearly all my lads were at work before travelling to the game whereas they are virtually a full-time outfit as well as a very good side. Tuesday night away games are going to be tough for a club like ours.

“We had moments in the game, but they had more. We started both halves strongly. We took the lead and even though we were behind at half-time we came close to equalising at the start of the second-half.

"We hit the post and we had a player miss the ball completely five yards from goal, but the third goal killed us.

"They deserved to win. The effort was there as always from my players, but we didn’t play our best football.