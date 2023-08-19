News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports beaten by two late goals by Spennymoor Town

Peterborough Sports conceded twice in the final 11 minutes as they slipped to a second successive National League North defeat.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Aug 2023, 20:51 BST- 1 min read
Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Spennymoor Town. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Spennymoor Town. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Spennymoor Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Spennymoor Town left PIMS Park with a 2-0 win on Saturday to move second in the table. Sports are 17th after collecting four points from their first four matches.

Sports were the better side before the break, but ran out of ideas late on as a close range header from Danny Greenfield in the 79th minute and a smart one-on-one finish from will Harris three minutes from time sealed the win for the visitors.

In between those goals Glen Taylor forced a smart save from Sports’ keeper Peter Crook, but before the goals the hosts made most of the running.

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Spennymoor Town. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Spennymoor Town. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Spennymoor Town. Photo: David Lowndes.
Spennymoor ‘keeper James Montgomery produced a super fingertip save to thwart Dan Jarvis midway through the first half and Montgomery then foiled Jordan Nicholson’s neat attempt on goal.

Sports also started the second-half with a couple of crosses flashing across the visiting six yard box and Hugh Alban-Jones looked set to open the scoring when a defender arrived to deflect his shot over the bar.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Miles, Fox, Johnson, Cann, Fowkes, Lawlor, Alban Jones, McCammon, Jarvis, Nicholson.Subs not used: Gash, Elsom, Pereira, Jones, McGlinchey.

Moors: Montgomery, Mbeka, Pollock, Ledger, Ferguson, Anderson, Fielding, Greenfield, Doherty. Taylor, Harris.Subs not used: Staunton, Ross, Curtis, Shanks, McKeown.

Referee: Adrian George

Attendance: 305

