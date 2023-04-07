News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports beaten by National League play-off contenders

After After going on a strong 7-game unbeaten run in recent weeks, Peterborough Sports have suffered two defeats in four days as play-off contenders Alfreton Town left the Bee Arena with a 2-1 win on Good Friday.

By Lillianna Armstrong
Published 7th Apr 2023, 22:18 BST- 2 min read
MIchael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Photo: David Lowndes.MIchael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Photo: David Lowndes.
The early chances fell the way of Sports with Jordon Crawford latching onto a few incisive passes from Dan Jarvis in the midfield and Michael Gash meeting a few crosses, but unfortunately without turning them goalwards.

Sports did take the lead on 18 minutes through a well-worked team goal. Jarvis, who seemed to be the catalyst for a number of Sports’ chances, worked the ball out to Jordan Nicholson who fizzed the ball into the area and into the path of Jordon Crawford who smashed it home from 6 yards.

Unfortunately for Sports, Alfreton were back on level terms just 6 minutes later when a delivery into the box was headed across goal by powerhouse striker Matt Rhead into the path of the oncoming Dayle Southwell who slotted home.

Jordan Crawford celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Photo: David Lowndes.Jordan Crawford celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Photo: David Lowndes.
Sports had chances to restore their lead before the half-time interval but luck just did not seem to be on their side.

Matt Rhead would be the one to put Alfreton ahead on 51 minutes through a textbook striker’s header in the box that sent the visiting fans wild.

It was a second half of very few chances for The Turbines who lost a bit of creative spark.

There was a welcome return to the side for Mark Jones who entered the action on 75 minutes in place of Jarvis, one of only a few players who created real danger for Sports throughout the afternoon.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, Sports started to apply some pressure and in the seven minutes of time added on at the end, Connor Kennedy saw a good chance well saved and centre half Ryan Fryatt saw a looping header from the edge of the box hit the underside of the bar and bounce out, much to the relief of the Alfreton players, staff and fans.

Sports can now look ahead to the second part of their Easter double header when they head to Banbury United on Easter Monday. They will travel in 13th place.

Peterborough Sports (4-3-3): Crook 6; Bazeley 6, R. Jones 6, Fryatt 7, Fox 6; Alban-Jones 6, Kennedy 6, Jarvis 7 (M. Jones 75); Crawford 7, Gash 6 (Sano Sani 88’), Nicholson 7.

Subs not used: Gyamfi, Lawlor & Williams-Lowe

Alfreton Town (4-5-1): Willis 6 ; Teale 6, Preston 6 (Salam 58’ 6), Dearle 7, Smith 7; Lund 7, Ceesay 8, Cantrill 7, Southwell 8, Hobson 7 (Branson 69’ 6); Rhead 8.

Subs not used: Thewlis, Denton & Askew

Referee: George Laflin

Sports Star Man: Dan Jarvis or Jordon Crawford

Attendance: 344

Match Rating: 3/5

Jordon CrawfordPeterborough SportsNational League