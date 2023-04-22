Michael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports.

The city side have picked up just one point and scored just one goal in their last five outings after losing 1-0 at play-off chasing Chorley on Saturday.

The hosts claimed the win they just about deserved after Sports player-boss Michael Gash upended substitute Will Tomlinson in the penalty area in the 91st minute.

Jack Sampson gleefully smashed the penalty home to keep eighth-placed Chorley one point and one place outside the play-off places. Sports are 14th with a home game against a Darlington side in freefall to come next Saturday (April 29, 3pm).

The best chance of the first half, and the visitors only real chance of the game, came from the head of Mark Jones, but the effort sailed disappointingly wide of the goal.

Sports’ keeper Peter Crook was only called into action to save a Billy Whitehouse shot and he was hardly troubled after the break with the half-chances created by Chorley usually ending with off target attempts on goal.

Mike Calveley headed over an Adam Blakeman corner, Harry Scarborough shouldered an effort wide and Sampson went close with a header, but try as they might, the home side couldn’t find a way through.

But then substitute Gash, who had only been on the pitch for 10 mionutes, committed his foul and another frustrating result was soon confirmed.

Chorley Urwin; Henley, Wilson (Scarborough, 69′), Leather (c), Whitehouse, Calveley, Sampson, Ustabaşı, Blakeman (Shenton, 82′), Johnson (Tomlinson, 46′), Rus. Subs not used: Smith, Nolan.