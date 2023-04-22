News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
8 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
8 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
10 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
10 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
11 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Peterborough Sports beaten by an injury time penalty

Peterborough Sports succumbed to a last-gasp penalty as their tame end to an excellent National League North season continued.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 21:52 BST- 2 min read
Michael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports.Michael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports.
Michael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports.

The city side have picked up just one point and scored just one goal in their last five outings after losing 1-0 at play-off chasing Chorley on Saturday.

The hosts claimed the win they just about deserved after Sports player-boss Michael Gash upended substitute Will Tomlinson in the penalty area in the 91st minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Sampson gleefully smashed the penalty home to keep eighth-placed Chorley one point and one place outside the play-off places. Sports are 14th with a home game against a Darlington side in freefall to come next Saturday (April 29, 3pm).

The best chance of the first half, and the visitors only real chance of the game, came from the head of Mark Jones, but the effort sailed disappointingly wide of the goal.

Most Popular

Sports’ keeper Peter Crook was only called into action to save a Billy Whitehouse shot and he was hardly troubled after the break with the half-chances created by Chorley usually ending with off target attempts on goal.

Mike Calveley headed over an Adam Blakeman corner, Harry Scarborough shouldered an effort wide and Sampson went close with a header, but try as they might, the home side couldn’t find a way through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But then substitute Gash, who had only been on the pitch for 10 mionutes, committed his foul and another frustrating result was soon confirmed.

Chorley Urwin; Henley, Wilson (Scarborough, 69′), Leather (c), Whitehouse, Calveley, Sampson, Ustabaşı, Blakeman (Shenton, 82′), Johnson (Tomlinson, 46′), Rus. Subs not used: Smith, Nolan.

Sports: Crook; Bazeley, R.Jones (c), Lawlor, Crawford, M.Jones (Gash, 81′), Jarvis, Kennedy, McCammon, Gyamfi (Sani, 89′). Subs not used: Elsom, Alban-Jones, Steele.

Related topics:Peterborough SportsNational League NorthChorley