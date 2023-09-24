MIchael Gash in aerial action for Peterborough Sports against South Shields. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a game between two teams heading in different directions. Sports are now next-to-bottom, while league newcomers South Shields are up to second.

Lillianna Armstrong reports...

National League North new boys South Shields ran away with the three points after a convincing second half display saw them brush aside Peterborough Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Jones celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against South Shields. Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the hosts that took the lead however on 20 minutes, almost out of nowhere, when Jordan Nicholson put an inch perfect cross into the box to find captain Mark Jones who had the simple job of slotting into the bottom corner.

The floodgates opened up for more goals in the second half. The Mariners found their equaliser 5 minutes into the second half when striker Paul Blackett rolled the ball past an oncoming Peter Crook.

The visitors then took the lead on 64 minutes when Michael Woods brought the ball forward and found the bottom corner with a good finish.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts on 70 minutes when South Shields found a third goal, this time their captain Blair Adams was found in acres of space at the far post after a Woods shot was initially blocked, but he was in the right place to slam home the rebound.

Josh McCammon in action for Peterborough Sports against South Shields. Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a ray of hope for Sports in the 2nd minute of added time when Ben Fowkes was brought down in the area and a penalty given. The ever reliable Dan Lawlor stepped up and converted to give the hosts some momentum.

Unfortunately, South Shields then found a fourth goal through substitute CJ Clarke who made a great finish from a very tight angle.

Sports are back in FA Cup action on Saturday (September 30) when lower level Needham Market are the visitors to Pims Park for a third qualifying round tie.

Key centre-backs Ashton Fox and Connor Johnson will be back from suspension for that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Sports (4-3-3): Crook 6; Miles 6 (sub Tootle 64’ 6), Cann 7, Gash 6, Meyer 6 (sub Jarvis 64’ 7); Lawlor 7, Alban-Jones 7 (sub McGlinchey 85’), McCammon 6; Fowkes 6, Jones 7, Nicholson 7

Subs not used: Elsom & Pereira

South Shields (4-4-2): Boney 7; Lufudu 8, Liddle 7, Morse 7, Adams 7; Woods 7 (Clarke 80’), Hasani 7 (Briggs 74’ 6), Smith 6, Broadbent 6; Martin 7, Blackett 7 (Mongoy 74’ 6)