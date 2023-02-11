Josh McCammon equalised for Peterborough Sports at Blyth Spartans. Photo: James Richardson

It was a nightmare start for the city side as Cedric Main beat Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook at his near post with a fierce low drive in the second minute.

But Sports dug in weathered some early home pressure from the team next-to-bottom of the table and were rewarded for taking control of the game with Josh McCammon’s equaliser 12 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were assisted by a red card for Sunderland loanee Michael Spellman just before the hour mark. Spellman irritated the referee with a poor challenge on Isaiah Baxely and bothered him further with a bit of backchat.

Sports weree rocked midway through the first-half when Mark Jones limped off. Jones had replaced player-manager Michael Gash in the starting line-up.

But Nicholson was lively and saw a decent free kick smartly saved soon after his arrival. He also fired just over the crossbar from the edge of the box before the break.

In the second-half a Nathan Fox cross almost deceived the home goalkeeper before the red card galvanised Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Jones headed over from a corner before McCammon equalised and headed over in added time as Sports searched for a winner.

Sports moved up a place to 13th with their point. They are next in action at home to leaders Fylde on next Saturday (February 18).

The crowd at Blyth was 640.