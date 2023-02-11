Peterborough Sports battle back to claim a point against 10 men
Peterborough Sports were behind for 76 minutes in their National League North fixture at lowly Blyth Spartans before forcing a draw.
It was a nightmare start for the city side as Cedric Main beat Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook at his near post with a fierce low drive in the second minute.
But Sports dug in weathered some early home pressure from the team next-to-bottom of the table and were rewarded for taking control of the game with Josh McCammon’s equaliser 12 minutes from time.
They were assisted by a red card for Sunderland loanee Michael Spellman just before the hour mark. Spellman irritated the referee with a poor challenge on Isaiah Baxely and bothered him further with a bit of backchat.
Sports weree rocked midway through the first-half when Mark Jones limped off. Jones had replaced player-manager Michael Gash in the starting line-up.
But Nicholson was lively and saw a decent free kick smartly saved soon after his arrival. He also fired just over the crossbar from the edge of the box before the break.
In the second-half a Nathan Fox cross almost deceived the home goalkeeper before the red card galvanised Sports.
Richard Jones headed over from a corner before McCammon equalised and headed over in added time as Sports searched for a winner.
Sports moved up a place to 13th with their point. They are next in action at home to leaders Fylde on next Saturday (February 18).
The crowd at Blyth was 640.
Sports: Crook, Bazeley, Fryatt, R. Jones, Fox, Kennedy, Lawlor, McCammon, Crawford, M. Jones (sub Nicholson, 26 mins), Sani. Subs: Johnson, Elsom, Williams-Lowe, Camara.