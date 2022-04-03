Peterborough Sports back up to third ahead of a big game, Stamford AFC book play-off place, but Whittlesey Athletic’s hopes hit by a third successive draw, satisfaction for Peterborough North End

Ky Marsh-Brown scored for Peterborough Sports at Royston. Photo: James Richardson.

An early penalty from Dan Lawlor and a 33rd-minute strike from Ky Marsh-Brown secured a 2-1 win at Royston for Sports. The hosts, who won the League Cup last week, claimed their consolation goal three minutes from time.

Sports were further boosted by a surprise defeat for Rushall at St Ives ahead of Tuesday’s big match (April 5).

Sports are keen on a second-place finish which would guarantee home ties in the play-offs. The city side have five games to play and are two points behind second-placed Coalville who also have a game in hand.

Dan Lawlor converted a penalty for Peterborough Sports at Royston. Photo: James Richardson.

Stamford AFC booked their place in the Northern Premier League play-offs with a 2-0 win at Daventry yesterday. An 11th minute goal from hotshot striker Jonathan Margetts gave the Daniels the lead and a late effort from Jack Duffy sealed a fifth straight win for a team who were also keeping a fifth successive clean sheet.

Bottom club Wisbech Town and mid-table Spalding were both beaten, but Yaxley claimed a 3-2 win from an entertaining game against Bedworth at In2itive Park. Dan Cotton and Liam Hook scored for Yaxley who also received the bonus of an own goal.

Whittlesey Athletic’s play-off chances in Thurlow Nunn Division One were hit by a 4-4 Friday night draw with Huntingdon with the visitors scoring twice in the final 10 minutes. James Hill-Seekings (2), Jack Carter and Joe Moore-Papworth scored for Whittlesey who are four points outside the play-off places, but with two games in hand on Framlingham, the team they are chasing. It’s now four games without a win for Whittlesey with their last three matches all drawn.

Peterborough North End’s first season at this level looks like ending in a satisfactory mid-table position after Diss were seen off 2-0 at the Bee Arena. Martyn Fox and Bogdan Masnita scored the goals.

Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United were both beaten 3-0 by United Counties Premier Division high-fliers, while Bourne are officially safe in Division One after a 1-1 home draw with Belper. Connor Morgan gave the Wakes a first-half lead.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Friday, April 1

ThURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One: Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Hill-Seekings 2, Moore-Papworth, Carter), Huntingdon 4 (Harris-Hercules 2, Stringer, Waterworth).

Saturday, April 2

SOUTHERN League

Premier Division Central: Royston Town 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Lawlor, Marsh-Brown).

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Belper 2, Wisbech 1 (Bennett), Daventry 0, Stamford 2 (Margetts, Duffy), Spalding 0, Coleshill 2; Yaxley 3 (Cotton, Hook, og), Bedworth 2.

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Gresley 3; Holbeach 0, Anstey Nomads 3.

Division One: Birstall 1, Blackstones 0; Bourne 1 (Morgan), Belper 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: March 1 (Gillies), Norwich Utd 0.