Jordan Nicholson opens the scoring for Sports against Banbury. Photo: James Richardson.

And the first step towards another historic achievement arrives on Saturday when Sports visit Redditch United in a second qualifying round tie.

Sports need to win three matches to get into the first round draw alongside Peterborough United and co and the city side will go into the weekend tie in great heart after a superb 3-2 National League North win against Banbury United at the Bee Arena on Tuesday.

Champions Banbury finished 23 points ahead of second-placed Sports in the Southern Premier Division Central last season. They were second in the National League North table before Tuesday’s defeat.

That win lifted Sports into eighth place after eight games, but Dean will freshen his side up for what he expects to be a tough game against lower level opposition.

"We played against Redditch twice in the league last season,” Dean said. “We were flying when we went there and we had to fight hard to get a 1-0 win, but then they beat us 1-0 at our place.

"Those games tell me how hard it will be as they have a better side this season and have enjoyed some excellent results.

"We will freshen the side up a bit, but it’s a game we desperately want to win as reaching the first round is definitely an aim this season.

"We’ve fallen at the final hurdle twice recently when we had to play Fylde and King’s Lynn away, but this season we only have to win three matches.

"We go in great spirits after beating Banbury.”

Sports full-back Isaiah Bazeley suffered a red card against Banbury and will be suspended for Saturday’s FA Cup tie.