Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Nicholson celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports in the 3-2 win over Chester. Photo: James Richardson.

Four games in and the city side have already claimed the scalps of two former Football League clubs as Chester joined Southport on the Sports’ hit list. Incredibly Sports are third in the table four games into their first season of step two football.

Chester were seen off 3-2 at the Bee Arena is a pulsating ecnounter which saw the home side squander a 2-0 lead before Jordan Nicholson toe-poked home the winning goal midway through the second-half.

There was a fast-paced start to the game with both sides testing out the opposition defences, but the game really came to life on 9 minutes when a Connor Kennedy effort was saved by the visiting keeper, but Michael Gash was alert enough to poke the ball across to Nicholson who hit home from close range.

Michael Gash of Peterborough Sports saw this penalty saved, but he smashed home the rebound. Photo: James Richardson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This really did spur Chester into life and they created several chances without really troubling Peter Crook in the home goal. On 29 minutes Sports pushed forward and Kyle Barker found himself in the box, turned and was clipped for a clear penalty. Gash stepped up. but keeper Harry Tyrer saved well. Luckily the rebound fell back to the Sports man who slammed home to make it 2-0.

Chester were still looking dangerous and on 42 minutes had a goal ruled out for offside, but they did get one back in first half injury time through Adam Thomas.

There's no good time to concede, but the goal pulled back by Chester on the cusp of half- time must have given their dressing room a big boost as they started the second half on the front foot. But on 50 minutes Sports looked to have a third when a Lewis Hilliard ball found Kennedy whose shot hit the post and was scooped up by the ‘keeper.

Just 4 minutes later and Chester had their equaliser and it was a lovely effort by their skipper Declan Weeks who smashed home from just inside the box.

Would this cause a Sports collapse or would they stand tall? Stand tall it was and after some great build up play Kennedy found Nicholson in the box and he got his toe on the ball before the advancing keeper to get the Bee Arena buzzing again.

Both sides were now exchanging attacks and on 67 minutes Dion Sembie-Ferris went close, foiled by a great save by Tyrer.

The last 20 minutes were frantic, but neither side created good enough chances and Sports were relieved to hear the final whistle after 4 minutes of extra time.

It was another magnificent result for Sports, with some magnificent performances, particularly from Nicholson, right-back Isaiah Bazeley and midfielder Hilliard.