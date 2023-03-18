Ryan Fryatt (blue) heads Peterborough Sports in front against Leamington. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side moved onto 51 points with nine games still to play after a 3-0 win over Leamington at the Bee Arena on Saturday.

Sports are now a mighty 12 points, and a very healthy 10 places, clear of the relegation zone. They sit 11th, just eight points from a play-off place, and if they maintain their top half position until the end of the season it would probably trump all of their many considerable achievements in the last decade.

Few gave Sports the chance to survive at this level, but they reckoned without the Midas touch of previous boss Jimmy Dean, the ability of his successors Michael Gash and Luke Steele to maintain momentum and the commitment of an outstanding set of players.

Jordan Crawford in action for Peterborough Sports against Leamington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports started the brighter against Leamington with Jordan Nicholson and Jordon Crawford creating chances down the flanks, writes LILLIANNA ARMSTRONG.

Both sides had their chances in the first half hour, but it was The Turbines who took the lead on 35 minutes. A corner was initially cleared, but only into the path of Jordan Nicholson who floated a cross in that Ryan Fryatt headed home.

In the second half, the home side really showed their quality as two more goals followed.

Leamington will feel hard done by in the build up to Sports’ second goal as there seemed to be a clear foul on their player, however the referee did not spot this and Jordan Crawford found the back of the net with a beauty of a shot with the outside of his foot on 61 minutes.

The win was cemented with just over 15 minutes to play when Sports substitute Maniche Sani found himself through on goal, but Ted Cann pulled off a good save to deny him, only for the ball to fall into the path of an onrushing Isaiah Bazeley who picked his spot and slotted the ball home.

It’s now three games unbeaten for Sports who travel to relegation-haunted Farsley Celtic next Saturday (March 25).

Peterborough Sports (4-3-3): Crook 7; Bazeley 8, Johnson 7, Fryatt 8, Fox 7; Lawlor 7, Kennedy 6, Jarvis 7 (Sano Sani 69’ 7); Crawford 8 (McCammon 77’), Gash 8, Nicholson 7 (Gyamfi 77’).

Subs not used: R. Jones & Alban-Jones

Leamington FC (4-2-3-1): Cann 6; Meredith 6, Streete 7, Lane 6, Hall 5 (Edwards 76’); Perry 6 (Mooney 76’), Walker 7; Cross 6, Kelly-Evans 6, Turner 6 (Usher-Shipway 83’); Hulbert 5

Subs not used: Clarke & English.

Referee: Shaun Taylor

Star man: Jordan Crawford (Peterborough Sports).

Attendance: 230