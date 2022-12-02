Jordan Nicholson celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports earlier this season. Photo: James Richardson.

The former Posh striker broke his leg towards the end of September in an FA Cup replay win over Redditch United.

It was a huge blow for Sports as Nicholson had scored six goals in the opening eight National League North matches.

The city side have coped admirably without him, but the forward’s return would still be a significant boost to a team now just two points off a play-off place after last weekend’s 2-0 win at Leamington.

"Jordan was a substitute at Leamington,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said. “If the game was level with 20 minutes to go I’d have sent him on.

"There would have been an element of risk, but he is ready to go which is great news for us.

"Barring any late accidents Jordan will be in the squad again on Saturday and with another close game expected we could need someone to nick a goal.

"Farsley have struggled this season, but our pitch is a real leveller. It really does hold us back as teams can just sit in and it can be difficult to break them down.

"I have to say though my lads have been brilliant again in recent weeks.”

Sports are kicking off earlier than normal on Saturday to avoid a clash with World Cup last 16 ties and reduced admission is available as the club look to take full advantage of Posh not having a fixture.

Sports have a much tougher-looking league game at fourth-placed Scarborough Athletic next Tuesday (December 6). Scarborough are also new to step two this season and have been consistently in the top six.

Managed by former Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jonathan Greening they lost at home for the first time in over a year last weekend.

"Hats off to them for a brilliant season so far,” Dean added. "They’re obviously a very good side and it’s not ideal for us to have our longest away trip of the season on a Tuesday night.

