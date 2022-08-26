Peterborough Sports are ready to test themselves against the best over the Bank Holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Lawlor. Photo: James Richardson.

The city travel to Kidderminster Harriers on Satyrday before hosting current leaders King’s Lynn Town at the Bee Arena on Monday (3pm).

They are the two promotion favourites according to Sports boss Jimmy Dean who has described his own team’s current third-placed position as ‘madness.’

"We’re ready for what must be the toughest two matches of any National League this weekend,” Dean said. “They are the two favourites for promotion from our division and we will find out how tough this league is, but as usual we have nothing to lose.”

Sports are hoping for a bumper home crowd against Lynn who are expected to bring several hundred fans with them. Sports have played in front of 323 and 392 fans in their two home league games so far this season, but this is the first time a game hasn’t clashed with a Posh home match.

"I get a sense from social media that the people of Peterborough are warming to us,” Dean added. “They want to come and watch us, but I understand that Posh is their priority.

"It would certainly help us if Posh fans turned up in force to cheer us on as Lynn are sure to bring hundreds with them.”

Dean has selection decisions to make as high-profile summer signing Connor Johnson and long-serving midfielder Dan Lawlor are available for a league game for the first time this season.