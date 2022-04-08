Peterborough Sports are peaking at just the right time as they chase glory on two fronts, plus all the Saturday non-league fixtures

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson.

A 4-1 win at promotion rivals Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night followed a 2-1 success at Royston on Saturday to propel Sports into second place in the Southern Premier Division Central.

If they can finish second - and they a point clear with four matches to go - they will have home advantage throughout the play-offs.

Sports host struggling Biggleswade at the Bee Arena on Saturday (April 9, 3pm) before taking on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Northants Hillier Cup Final at Sixfields, home of Northampton Town, on Tuesday (April 12, 7.45pm).

Jordan Nicholson. Photo: James Richardson.

But the league is the priority for the club and manager Jimmy Dean who is now cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances.

“We’ve hit form at a good time and now it’s about maintaing momentum,” Dean said. “Winning at Rushall was huge as finishing second gives you a big advantage in the play-offs. It’s still in (third-placed) Coalville’s hands as they have have a game in hand, but they have a tricker run in than us with Rushden and Rushall still to play.

“We were very good at Rushall. I was very happy with the way we played and the form we are in makes me optimistic for the rest of the season. We have big players coming back and we look strong with five wins and two draws in seven unbeaten matches. We’ve beaten some good sides lately.”

Sports could have former Posh player Jordan Nicholson back against Biggleswade, although Dean is unlikely to take any risks with such an important player ahead of some big matches.

Stamford AFC clinched a play-off place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division last weekend, but they still an outside chance of the title. The Daniels are at Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow when Yaxley have an attractive fixture against Cambridge City at In2itive Park.

Play-off chasing Whittlesey Athletic have a tough game at second placed Sheringham in Thurlow Nunn Division One.

SATURDAY FIXTURES - APRIL 9

Southern Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Biggleswade.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Histon v Wisbech, Loughborough Dynamo v Stamford, Soham v Spalding, Yaxley v Cambridge City.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Parson Drove v Harleston, Sheringham v Whittlesey Ath, Wisbech SM v Peterborough North End.

United Counties Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers, Long Eaton v Holbeach, Pinchbeck v Quorn.