Peterborough Sports are on the verge of FA Cup history following replay victory
Sports will face Rushall Olympic away on October 12 with a chance to claim a piece of club history.
It is somewhat of a favourable draw for Sports considering that Rushall sit below them in the National League North table.
They booked their place in the fourth qualifying round on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over plucky step 3 side Royston Town.
The lower league outfit kept Sports at bay for 77 minutes before Dan Jarvis finally made the break through in the tie after almost 180 minutes.
Jarvis received the ball following a quick Sports break, the ball fell to him nicely at close range and he buried it past visiting ‘keeper Tommy Dixon-Hodge.
Royston pushed for a late equaliser and had a flurry of corners but Sports defended resolutely to finally see off their opponents in a hard fought tie over two matches.
Saturday
The two sides required a replay after they played out a goalless draw at Garden Walk on Saturday.
It was the hosts who ended the match the more disappointed after a poor Sports performance went unpunished with Gash’s men being able to escape with a replay.
Adam Murray almost had Royston ahead after eight minutes following a poor header back to his keeper from Ryan Fryatt but Peter Crook managed to push his effort over.
Murray again along with Josh Coldicott-Stevens wasted glorious chances for the hosts in the first half.
In the second, Crook was requires again to deny Bradley Roberts and Fryatt had to make a last-ditch tackle to stop Harrison Rookard getting in one-on-one.
Some late blocks from Fryatt and Ashton Fox kept Sports in the game but they were left to rue Jack Goodman’s chance. The Sports man capitalised on a poor backpass after 67 minutes but just could not get his shot away quick enough before being closed down by the home keeper.
National League
Sports return to league action on Saturday with an important clash at PIMS Park against FA Cup opponents Rushall Olympic.
Rushall sit in the relegation places in 21st and have lost seven of their nine league matches.