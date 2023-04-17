MIchael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.

But joint manager Michael Gash insists his team won’t be taking United Counties Premier Division side Cogenhoe United lightly at Northampton Town FC (7.45pm kick off).

Cogenhoe are surprise finalists after knocking Kettering Town – National League North rivals of Sports – in the semi-finals on penalties.

"We’re three levels above Cogenhoe so there’s no escaping the fact we’re favourites,” Gash admitted. “But I know from experience that if you don’t work hard, don’t apply yourself and you become complacent you can lose.

Ryan Fryatt (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.

"We will prepare properly and give Cogenhoe every respect. They had a great result in the semi-final and we can’t ignore that. We will be focussed on winning the game though because it’s always good to win a trophy.”

Gash could pick a full strength squad for the final, but winger Jordan Crawford and on-loan Posh forward Jonathan Gyamfi won’t be involved. Ex-Posh youth team player Lee Elsom is expected to play in goal ahead of number one Peter Crook.

Sports suffered another National League disappointment on Saturday when losing 2-0 at home to Hereford United. The city side have picked up just one point in their last four matches of a season that is danger of fizzling out.

“We weren’t good enough all over the pitch,” Gash admitted. “And that starts with me up top. I wasn’t good enough. I tried hard as did all the lads, but we suffered from a lack of quality. Three or four of the players could hold their heads up, but that’s not enough at this level.

"Whatever happens we’ve had a great season as our main ambition was to stay up, but it would be a shame if we let the season fizzle out.

"We have two games left against teams chasing the play-offs which means there is something on the matches and that’s good for a team in our position.

"We’ve done well, but we want to leave a marker for next season by finishing as strongly as possible. If we could sneak back into the top half that would be some acheivement.”