Dan Lawlor (orange) scored for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Photo: Natalie Mayhew

Sports maintained that record with a 1-1 home draw on National League North against Alfreton Town on Tuesday when, just like at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday, they led before being pegged back.

Sports are 15th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone and 10 points adrift of the play-off places, but have games in hand on most teams in the division.

Lillianna Armstrong reports from Sports v Alfreton...

Josh McCammon (orange) almost scored for Peterborough Sports against Alfreton. Photo: Natalie Mayhew

Sports were hoping to make it five games unbeaten as they returned to t PIMS Park for the first time in 2024.

Alfreton Town were the visitors, a side who were also looking to make it five games unbeaten and who find themselves sitting in contention for the play-offs. There was just the one change to the Sports XI that fought hard for a point away at Scarborough with striker Kaine Felix coming in to replace Jordan Nicholson.

It was a first half of very few chances as the gusty wind caused havoc throughout the evening. The long throw of Alfreton midfielder Adam Lund looked to be the away side’s secret weapon, but Sports did well to clear the danger when they faced them.

On 13 minutes, Sports had their first real attacking chance of the game when a good cross from Matt Tootle looked destined to meet the head of Felix but the Alfreton defender did well to intercept in the nick of time.

The next best chance for ‘The Turbines’ didn’t come for another 20 minutes as both sides struggled to get the ball down and play. Some quick thinking from goalkeeper Peter Crook saw his long throw set Dion Sembie-Ferris away towards goal. He took a shot as he reached the box, but he didn’t connect well enough with the ball and his effort went wide.

Sports were dealt a blow before half time when Matt Tootle went down injured and had to be replaced by Cuba Meyer.

Sports started the brighter in the second half. One of their best chances of the entire game came on 48 minutes when captain Mark Jones squared the ball to Josh McCammon, but his sliding effort was well saved and then the rebound was smothered by the Alfreton ‘keeper.

On 69 minutes Sports were awarded a penalty as midfielder Hugh Alban-Jones was upended in the box. The ever reliable Dan Lawlor stepped up and smashed the ball home to put his side in the driving seat.

Sports looked to be on course for three points however, Alfreton continued to battle hard in the tricky conditions. They got their reward seven minutes from time when an initial effort from Nathan Newall struck the far post. but Liam Waldock was there to bundle home the rebound from close range.