​When it was suggested the game was a bit of a free hit for his side so there would be little pressure on them, Gash chose to disagree especially as two more wins would mean a trip to Wembley.

Gateshead are sixth in the National League, 32 places above Sports who play in the division below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports have already knocked National League sides Dagenham & Redbridge and Kidderminster Harriers out of the competition, but Gateshead represent an even bigger step up in class.

“Of course no-one will expect us to win,” Gash admitted. “But if we do lose I don’t want us to come off the pitch relaxed about it having had a good run in the Trophy.

“The stakes are high for both sides with Wembley so close and we will go up there confident we can make life difficult for their forwards while troubling their defenders with our quality.

"It’s all about what happens on the day and if we find the same performance level we reached against Dagenham and Kidderminster, and play with the same energy and commitment we will have a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven’t had the luxury of leaving players out to prepare for the tie, but Gateshead might mix their team up if they are prioritising the league. Like us they have a game next Tuesday and they might think they could beat us without some of their better players.

"I wouldn’t find that disrespectful at all as everyone prioritises the league these days.

"We will certainly be well prepared. We will watch DVDs of their recent games, although we can take it for granted they will have some top players for their level.”

Sports will be without injured Posh loanee Gabe Overton because of injury and long-serving midfielder Dan Lawlor because of suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overton’s absence will mean a start for either Gash, Kaine Felix or Ben Fowkes.

Left-sided defender Cuba Meyer was also expected to come back into the squad, but experienced right-back Matt Tootle remains troubled by injury.

Sports lost for the first time in five National League North games on Tuesday as Hereford United won 4-1 at PIMS Park. Gateshead were also beaten at home, 3-2 by play-off rivals Solihull Moors.