Peterborough Sports’ anger after match is postponed, Deeping Rangers and March Town move on up, Whittlesey Athletic beaten at home

Jack Carter (blue) of Whittlesey Athletic closes in on the Framlingham goal. Photo: James Richardson.

The match referee called the match at the Bee Arena off because of surface water on the pitch before Dean and the Bromsgrove team arrived at the ground.

The referee declined to accept assurances regarding a quick-drying ground from Sports officials. Sports trained on the pitch from 3pm, the match kick-off time.

“I was annoyed,” Dean said. “I arrived at the ground at 1.40pm and the referee had gone. There was water on the surface, but he was told the pitch drains really well and as it had stopped raining we knew it would be playable at 3pm.

James Hill-Seekings of Whittlesey Athletic shoots at the Framlingham goal. Photo: James Richardson.

“We trained on it and it was fine. I was irritated and disappointed for Bromsgrove who travelled in here in bad weather for three hours only to have a drink in the bar and go home.”

Sports were planning to give debuts to three players signed to cover a mounting injury crisis. Posh Under 23 wide player Andrew Olawabori has moved across the city on loan for a month, while winger Ky Marsh-Brown has moved to Sports from St Neots and experienced defender/midfielder Russell Short has joined from Premier Division rivals Biggleswade.

Sports had been hoping to build on last weekend’s win over Coalville before heading to league leaders Banbury United next Saturday (February 26).

Striker Mark Jones has joined an injury list that already contained Dion Sembie-Ferris, Josh Moreman and Jordan Nicholson.

Ben Cowles (blue) of Whittlesey Athletic lets fly at the Framlingham goal. Photo: James Richardson.

The Northern Premier Midlands Division games involving Stamford AFC, Yaxley, Spalding United and Wisbech Town were all postponed.

Deeping Rangers moved up to seventh in the United Counties Premier Division with a 3-0 win at winless bottom club Holbeach United. Tai Williams, Will Bird and Robbie Ellis scored for Deeping.

Next-to-bottom Pinchbeck went down 2-1 at Sleaford. Benjamin Johnson scored a second-half consolation goal.

In Division One Blackstones took the lead on 15 minutes through Josh Edmundson, but conceded four times before half-time and 4-1 was how it finished.

March Town’s superb season in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division continued with a 2-0 win over Woodbridge at the GER. The Hares are up to fifth after goals from Eoin McQuaid and top scorer Jack Friend.

In Division One fifth-placed Whittlesey Athletic missed a chance to make up ground on the teams above them by losing 3-0 at home to Framlingham. Whittlesey hold the final play-off place, but they are only two points clear of Framlingham who have played two games more.

RESULTS

February 19

United Counties Premier Division: Holbeach 0, Deeping Rangers 3 (Ellis, Williams, Bird); Sleaford 2 Pinchbeck 1 (Johnson).

United Counties Division One: Kirby Muxloe 4, Blackstones 1 (Edmundson).

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March 2 (McQuaid, Friend), Woodbridge 0.