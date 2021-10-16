Peterborough Sports and Stamford bow out of the FA Cup after valiant performances against National League opposition

Michael Gash in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

Bost sides were just one win from the first round but neither could manage it, although Sports came the closest.

Jimmy Dean’s men made the short trip to Kings Lynn hoping to cause an upset and made the best possible start when Michael Gash put them in front in the 18th minute. He took down a Luke Warner-Eley cross brilliantly and smashed home.

Sports continued to play well and were able to soak up pressure before conceding right on the cusp of half-time through a Gold Omotayo header.

They almost retook the lead straight after the break when Dion Sembie-Ferris popped up on the edge of the box. He was able to force a good save from ex-Posh goalkeeper Paul Jones, but not beat him from what looked a great chance.

Kings Lynn then took the lead just after the hour mark through Brett McGavin, who poked home a deflected cross into the box.

Sports had a great chance to level in the 77th minute when Jordan Nicholson was put through on goal, but his shot was cleared off the line and the National League were able to see out the rest of the game, including 10 minutes of added time to seal a place in the First Round.

There was also disappointment for Stamford who travelled to face Edgeley Park to face Stockport. They were 1-0 down at half-time Ryan Croasdale’s first goal of the season, but managed to hold out until the 71st minute before conceding again after Daniel Wallis cleaned out Scott Quigley to concede a penalty. Paddy Madden tucked home and Quigley completed the scoring himself 10 minutes from time.