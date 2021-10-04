Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC have National League opposition to overcome to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup

Junior Morias in action for Posh.

Today’s fourth qualifying round draw (October 4) has sent both local teams to National League opponents.

Sports have a short trip to King’s Lynn, while Stamford have a longer journey to face big-spending Stockport County. The ties will be played on Saturday, October 16.

The first reaction from Sports manager Jimmy Dean was one of disappointment. He has a dream of leading his side into the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history.

Cameron Johnson scores the penalty that sent Stamford AFC into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

“It’s not a good draw for us,” Dean stated. “I wanted a home game against one of the smaller clubs. Even Lynn at home would have given us more of a chance, but we will go there and give it a go like we do in every game. At least it’s a short trip.”

Lynn are currently 19th in the National League with two wins in eight matches. They play two divisions higher than Sports who are currently top of the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Sports signed Lynn legend Michael Gash in the summer, while the Norfolk-based club have former Posh striker Junior Morias in their squad.

Stockport, who play three divisions above Stamford, are ninth in the National League, but remain one of the competition favourites. They are managed by Peterborough-born Simon Rusk who was a Posh youth team player.