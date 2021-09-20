Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC can smell the first round proper of the FA Cup after receiving favourable draws, but Spalding have another tough tie

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

The local non-league aces have to win two more ties before they can get in the draw with Football League clubs, but they have both received favourable third qualifying round opponents.

Sports will travel to AFC Dunstable who play in the Southern League division below them, while Stamford are also at home to lower ranked opponents in Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Norwich United.

It’s not so good for Spalding United. Their reward if they can win a replay at National North League side Kettering Town tomorrow (September 21) is a trip to another side from the same division in Leamington. The third qualifying round ties will be played on Saturday, October 2.

Sports boss Jimmy Dean won’t be taking Dunstable, who are currently fourth in Division One Central, for granted though. His side were sloppy in beating lower level Great Wakering 5-3 in the second qualifying round on Saturday.

“We didn’t turn up and when that happens you can get beaten,” Dean said. “Dunstable are a good team who beat Biggleswade from our division in the last round. We will have to play much better than we did on Saturday to get through.”

Stamford secured one of the shocks of the second qualifying round by winning 2-1 at National North League side Telford United.