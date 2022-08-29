Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Sembie-Ferris heads in the equaliser for Peterborough Sports in the second half. Photo: James Richardson.

It was a second consecutive match where Peterborough Sports faced fully professional opposition and this time, they more than held their own and were certainly good value for a point and could have even taken three before ending up with none.

They severely limited the chances for the side that came into the match at the top of the table, having taken 13 points from a possible 15. The result means Sports now sit 14th on seven points from six games

The two sides met in the final round of FA Cup qualifying last season and there barely looked anything between the sides, who were playing two divisions apart at that time. Kings Lynn broke Sports hearts by snatching a 2-1 win on that day too but there looked even less between the sides this season following their respective relegations and promotions.

Jimmy Dean’s men had their best spell in the first half and should have gone into the break in front. They were let down by wasteful finishing though, in particular from Jordan Nicholson who wasted two glorious one-on-one opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite surely making boss Dean feel sick, the winning goal was one worthy of winning any game. Barrett, who signed from Bristol Rovers, smashed in a ball that sat up beautifully for him on the volley from 30 yards out past a helpless Pete Crook in stoppage time.

Before then, Sports had battled back from going 1-0 down to a Josh Coulson header from a corner thanks to a looping header from Dion Sembie-Ferris after the visitors failed to clear a long ball forward.

Dan Lawlor returned to captain the side in place of Lewis Hilliard and ex-Lynn defender Ryan Fryatt replaced Richard Jones in the line-up from Saturday’s defeat to Kiddiminster. Fryatt was one of three ex-Lynn players in the Sports side, with Michael Gash and Nathan Fox having also spent time at The Walks.

Kings Lynn also fielded two ex-Posh players in Paul Jones and full-back Tyler Denton.

Sports began the game on the front foot and almost had the lead within the first minute when Gash rose well to flick Fox’s header just wide of the top corner.

They continued that momentum and dominated possession in the opening stages and found themselves with a sight of goal again after a quarter of an hour when Jordan Nicholson robbed Aaron Jones, as he tried to bring the ball out from the back. He couldn’t get the better of Posh’s former play-off final hero goalkeeper Paul Jones though.

The visitors then began to come into the game but chances for either side were few and far between. A Jones free-kick hit just over from 25-yards out was the best Lynn could muster before Nicholson found himself in one-on-one again.

Dion Sembie-Ferris set him free with a lovely weighted pass but this time he showed even less composure and could only prod a weak shot at Jones while under pressure from his marker.

They were made to pay after less than five minutes after the restart. Crook produced a fantastic save to deny Jordan Ponticelli from close range in the box but the result was a corner- from which Coulson shook off his marker to power in a header.

Sports responded well to unjustly being behind and got back level from a rare Sembie-Ferris header. The wide man headed over an onrushing Jones as the Lynn defence got themselves into a mess from a long ball forward.

The professional side looked the stronger in the early stages of the half but as with the first, chances for either side were hard to come by. Ben Stephens, Michael Clunan and Gold Omotayo all tried their look but either failed to hit the target or were foiled easily by Crook.

Then came the sickening blow with just a few minutes to go. Late substitute Barrett caught the bouncing ball beautifully and sent the sizeable travelling crowd into raptures as they took home all three points on derby day.

Sports: Pete Crook, Isaiah Bazeley (sub Dan Jarvis 75 mins), Connor Johnson, Nathan Fox, Ryan Fryatt, Dan Lawlor, Connor Kennedy, Josh McCammon, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Jordan Nicholson (sub Marsh-Brown 59 mins), Michael Gash.

Unused subs: Mark Jones, Lewis Hilliard, Richard Jones.

Kings Lynn: Paul Jones, Aaron Jones, Adam Crowther, Josh Coulson, Tyler Denton, Tai Fleming (sub Ben Stephens 46 mins), Theo Widdrington, Michael Clunan, Cameron Hargreaves (sub Josh Barrett 84 mins), Jordan Ponticelli (sub Zain Walker 73 mins), Gold Omotayo.

Unused subs: Spencer Keller, Tyler Knowles.

Goals: Sports – Sembie-Ferris (60 mins).

Lynn – Coulson (50 mins), Barrett (90 + 3 mins).

Cautions: Sports – Fox (foul).

Lynn – A. Jones (foul).

Referee: Ben Wyatt.