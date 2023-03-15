Peterborough Rangers win County Cup, Netherton United boss apologises and stays in post, Junior Alliance match of the day ends in stalemate, Cardea Ladies still unbeaten

Action from Peterborough Regional Talent Centre Under 12s (red) v Wisbech St Mary at Hampton Gardens School. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rangers pipped Fenstanton FC in the final at Warboys Town on Tuesday thanks to a first-half goal from player-manager Dwayne Rankin.

​Division Four side Youth Dreams Project reached the final of the Northants Area Cup with a 2-0 semi-final success over Higham Reserves.

Ricki Goodale and Gary Gibbs scored the goals.

The city side will play Blisworth Development in the final.

​Lucian Stiopu will remain as manager of Netherton United, despite resigning over the weekend.

Stiopu has apologised for a series of tweets made over the weekend when he spoke of ‘disrespect and threats’ while complaining his players didn’t receive enough food after a 2-2 draw against Leverington at the Grange.

But the manager and club board have now settled their differences and Stiopu will continue as first-team boss.

He has guided the team to 11th in his first season after stepping up from reserve team manager.

The big game in Junior Alliance Under 12 Division Three between Peterborough RTC and Wisbech St Mary finished 1-1 at Hampton Gardens School.

​It was the first dropped points of the season for the city side who still have the title in their own hands.

Ruben Cassama scored for RTC with Lenny McGuffog replying for the visitors.

Crowland will meet Netherton in the final of the Under 12 League Cup.

Crowland survived a spirited fight-back from Blackstones to win their semi-final 4-3.

Viktor Kasprzyf hit a hat-trick and John Leader also scored for Crowland who led 3-0 at half-time.

Netherton saw off RTC 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Jayden Torry scored twice for Netherton with Daniel Klepin-Salles and Remy Poyner netting for RTC.

Peterborough Lions and Park Farm have reached the Under 12 Hereward Cup Final.

​Cardea warmed up for a big game in Cambs Women Division One this weekend with a 4-1 win over Leverington.

​Emma Pollard scored twice with Laura Rudd and Olivia Smith also on target.

Unbeaten Cardea are third, four points behind leaders Eaton Socon who they host on Sunday at Nene Valley Community Centre (2pm).

Peterborough Sports maintained their title challenge in Division Two with a comfortable 2-0 win at March thanks to goals from Amy Gore and

Georgia Kulesza.