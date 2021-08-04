Peterborough Northern Star suffer a shocking start, Deeping throw away a two-goal lead, second defeat in a row for March, Peterborough Sports maintain rampant friendly form

Peterborough Northern Star suffered a calamitous start to their United Counties Premier Division South campaign last night (August 3)

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:02 am
Will Bird scored for Deeping Rangers at Boston Town.

Star were 5-0 down inside 18 minutes at title fancies Eynesbury Rovers before losing 7-1.

Deeping Rangers also suffered a poor start in Division One North. They were 2-0 up at Boston Town thanks to goals from Will Bird and Jake Walton, but lost 4-2.

March have lost both of their opening two Thurlow Nunn Premier Division matches at home to Hadleigh (0-2) and Lakenheath (3-4).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Peterborough Sports continued their rampant pre-season form with an eighth straight win. Jordan Nicholson and Dan Jarvis both scored twice for Sports in a 5-2 success (they’ve now scored 41 goals this summer) after Dan Lawlor had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Sports are at higher-level Braintree for a friendly on Saturday (August 7).

Peterborough Northern StarCounties