Peterborough Northern Star suffer a shocking start, Deeping throw away a two-goal lead, second defeat in a row for March, Peterborough Sports maintain rampant friendly form
Peterborough Northern Star suffered a calamitous start to their United Counties Premier Division South campaign last night (August 3)
Star were 5-0 down inside 18 minutes at title fancies Eynesbury Rovers before losing 7-1.
Deeping Rangers also suffered a poor start in Division One North. They were 2-0 up at Boston Town thanks to goals from Will Bird and Jake Walton, but lost 4-2.
March have lost both of their opening two Thurlow Nunn Premier Division matches at home to Hadleigh (0-2) and Lakenheath (3-4).
Peterborough Sports continued their rampant pre-season form with an eighth straight win. Jordan Nicholson and Dan Jarvis both scored twice for Sports in a 5-2 success (they’ve now scored 41 goals this summer) after Dan Lawlor had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
Sports are at higher-level Braintree for a friendly on Saturday (August 7).