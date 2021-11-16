Peterborough Northern Star co-owner confirms the club’s adult teams have folded, first-team boss ‘gutted’ but there’s a pledge to keep the junior sides going until the end of the season

Two Peterborough Northern Star Under 15 teams playing against each other at Chestnut Avenue earlier this season.

Steward today (November 16) confirmed the club’s adult teams have folded. The first team withdrew from the United Counties Premier Division South last night after pulling their reserves out of the Peterborough League First Division last week.

Star first-team manager Lloyd Burton told the PT today: “I’m gutted. We put in so much effort on and off the pitch and last Saturday was fantastic from us all.”

Star’s last game as a UCL club was a 1-0 home defeat at home to league leaders Hinckley who scored from an 89th minute penalty on Saturday. Star picked up just seven points from 20 Premier Division games this season.

But Star also run multiple young sides in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance, Peterborough & District Youth and Cambs Womens & Girls Leagues and Steward has pledged to keep them going for this season.

They won’t be playing at Chestnut Avenue any more though after the club were given notice to leave the ground from the end of the current season. Star officials saw that as the final straw in what has become a long-running dispute and decided to quit their home base immediately.

Steward couldn’t comment on the wranglings with the landlord as he is in talks with his solicitors about the situation. He intends to release a statement later this week.