Peterborough Northern Star boss determined to bring the good times back to the club, Peterborough Sports could go four points clear again on Tuesday night

Peterborough Northern Star manager Lloyd Burton.

Star host Potton United in the Premier Division South of the United Counties League tonight (October 12, 7.45pm) sitting just above the relegation zone with one and win just four points from their first 11 matches.

But Burton is adamant those facts don’t tell the whole story.

“It’s been a frustrating season so far for sure,” Burton said. “And we are currently looking to improve the team and the squad. But to be fair to the lads already at the club they have are all giving 100 per cent.

“We are a very inexperienced group with just 2.3 experienced players and yet in 80% of our games we have been in front at some point.

“I hate to mention money, but the chairman has been great. He’s kept to his word. We all know it’s going to be difficult, but we all have to get on with it. The plan for this season is just to stay in the league and improve next season, We are slowly building blocks. I love this club and we are trying hard to get back amongst the top group so we are staying positive,

“We want the whole club to improve, but we need support.”

Star scored first, but lost 6-2 at home to a powerful Newport Pagnell side on Saturday. Tonight represents a better chance of a win as Potton are 16th with 11 points from 10 games.

Two get relegated from Division One South. Biggleswade (0 pts) and ON Chenecks (1pt) currently occupy the relegation places.

Peterborough Sports have no such worries. They will restore a four-point lead in the Southern League Premier Division Central with a win over Lowestoft at the Bee Arena tonight (7.45pm).

Sports, who will hope their big FA Cup tie at King’s Lynn on Saturday won’t prove to be a distraction, are currently one point clear of Coalville who closed the gap with a win last night.