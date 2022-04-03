Peterborough North End seek a voluntary relegation after one season away from the Peterborough League

The city club were promoted to the Thurlow Nunn League last summer and have enjoyed a respectable first season at that level. They are currently ninth following a 2-0 home win over Diss yesterday (April 2).

A statement on the club’s Twitter accoun today read: ‘Confirming that the club contacted the Thurlow Nunn League, the FA & the PDFL to request that we are moved back to the Peterborough League for season 2022/23. There are multiple reasons behind our decision, which we will cover fully in the programme v Norwich CBS on April 16th.’