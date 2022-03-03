Peterborough North End are confident their Thurlow Nunn hopes won’t go South, Whittlesey Athletic’s play-off push takes them to the seaside

Peterborough North End wore their new away strip, sponsored by Sports Ground Development, at UEA.

The city side’s 3-2 defeat at UEA last weekend has left them in 12th place, just three points clear of the bottom two, but also just three points behind the team in eighth.

It’s unknown how many teams will actually be relegated with any number between zero and three still a possibility!

“It’s best we just make we stay clear of the bottom places,” Florence said. “And I’m sure we will. We have been in every game we have played this season, but fallen just short in too many of them.

“We are still learning about the level, but with a full squad available I’m sure we can keep away from the bottom.”

John Yambasu gave North End the lead at UEA, but a controversial red card for goalkeeper Connor Barker for allegedly handling outside his penalty area changed the game.

Nathan Smith did make it 2-2 for the 10-men in the second-half, but the hosts won the game 10 minutes from time after they could easily have been reduced to 10 men as well.

“I’m not one to moan about referees,” Florence added. “But we haven’t had a lot of luck with decisions. I won’t dwell on it though. There’s no point in banging on with hard luck stories.”

North End have a big game at Needham Market Reserves - the team just below them - this Saturday (March 5) when availability is expected to much better than it was at UEA when Florence started a match for the first time in two years. “I can’t say I enjoyed it.” Florence added. “But I did my best. I’ve come on for a few minutes here and there as a sub, but it had been a long time since I started. I had to play because we had a late drop out.”

Play-off chasing Whittlesey are at Great Yarmouth on Saturday after creditable 1-1 draws against potential rivals Norwich CBS and UEA.