​Midfielder ​​Palmer, who hails from the city, now plays for Farsley Celtic FC.

The 4th World Deaf Football Championships will take place in Kuala Lumpur between Wednesday, September 20 and Sunday October 8.

England will face Thailand, Mali and Ghana in group matches.

Will Palmer.

The 20-man squad have a final training camp at St George’s Park early next month.

Turkey have won the last two Deaf World Cups, although it hasn’t been held since 2016.