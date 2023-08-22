News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man Will is off to the World Cup in Malaysia

​Former Peterborough United Deaf team footballer Will Palmer is off a World Cup in Malaysia with England next month.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

​Midfielder ​​Palmer, who hails from the city, now plays for Farsley Celtic FC.

The 4th World Deaf Football Championships will take place in Kuala Lumpur between Wednesday, September 20 and Sunday October 8.

England will face Thailand, Mali and Ghana in group matches.

Will Palmer.Will Palmer.
The 20-man squad have a final training camp at St George’s Park early next month.

Turkey have won the last two Deaf World Cups, although it hasn’t been held since 2016.

Palmer first began playing football at the Hampton Vale Primary after-school club in the city.

